National Bank of Canada FI Buys 47,964 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $19,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,114,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,933 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 476,026.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 785,444 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,064,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,895,000. Finally, Avid Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,157,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.23. 2,802,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,191. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

