National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,245 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.18% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $31,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 191,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

