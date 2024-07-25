National Bank of Canada FI Has $20.18 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,402 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 312,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,651,000 after buying an additional 141,883 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 229.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.53.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.42. 880,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.