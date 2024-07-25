National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 746,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 390,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $26,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 80,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after buying an additional 631,975 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,772. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

