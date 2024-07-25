National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880,543 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $23,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after buying an additional 2,116,907 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TransAlta by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,370,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,007,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,145,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 740,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,902,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 98,334 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 233,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,790. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $702.47 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

