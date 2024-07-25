National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 61,942 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,942 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.11% of First Solar worth $20,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.22. 1,023,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.21 and a 200 day moving average of $192.12. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.96.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

