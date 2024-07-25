National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $548.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $545.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

