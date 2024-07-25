National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,717 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,876. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.