National Bank of Canada FI Sells 61,147 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $26,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $1,044,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 88.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,428.3% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 46.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $258.01. 6,404,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 483.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.53. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $422.00 to $396.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.16.

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.