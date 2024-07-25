National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,122 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.22% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 75,261 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.60. 1,165,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

