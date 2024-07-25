National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.37

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.12, with a volume of 19153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 118.03%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

