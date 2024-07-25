Natixis Acquires 56,495 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 257.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Aflac were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $95.49.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

