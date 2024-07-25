Natixis Buys 28,275 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 518.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

UHS traded up $19.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.43. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $207.70. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

