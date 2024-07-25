Natixis Decreases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.06. The stock had a trading volume of 613,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

