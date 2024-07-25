Natixis Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 206,814 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $11,208,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 133.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 18,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $9,030,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

LOW traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.78. 2,142,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

