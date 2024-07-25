Natixis Grows Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 5.8 %

Morningstar stock traded up $17.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $322.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.38 and a 12 month high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

