Natixis Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Natixis grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 518.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,012,000 after buying an additional 570,912 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,381,000 after buying an additional 239,578 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,816,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Nutrien Trading Up 2.6 %

Nutrien stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.75. 1,747,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

