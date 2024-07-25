Natixis Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Natixis lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,704 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMED. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,813. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.73. 988,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,565. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $74.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

