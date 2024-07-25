Natixis Has $7.73 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Allstate were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $5,927,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.40. 3,737,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,049. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

