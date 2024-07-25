Natixis Increases Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Natixis increased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 401.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ares Management by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,930 shares of company stock worth $97,948,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $152.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.