Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires New Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,616,000 after purchasing an additional 538,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.08. 6,126,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

