Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.75. The company had a trading volume of 470,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

