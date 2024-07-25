Natixis Investment Managers International Has $267,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded down $7.96 on Thursday, hitting $258.38. 3,482,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,895. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.