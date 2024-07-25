Natixis Investment Managers International Invests $117,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Progyny Trading Up 2.2 %

PGNY traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $28.60. 743,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,007 shares of company stock valued at $456,660. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

