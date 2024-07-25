Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 195 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.18. 1,460,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

