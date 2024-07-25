Natixis Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,119 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,685 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,231,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.95. 7,338,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,498,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,223. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

