Natixis Purchases 35,030 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Natixis grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 472.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.56.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $6.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

