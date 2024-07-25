Natixis Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Natixis cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,722 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 39,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.27. 44,959,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,932,543. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.69. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

