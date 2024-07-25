Natixis Sells 2,213 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,107,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $17.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,348,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,469. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.39.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

