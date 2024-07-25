Natixis Sells 28,974 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,974 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. 5,255,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,442,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

About Coterra Energy

Free Report

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

