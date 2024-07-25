Natixis Sells 7,564 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,487,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,943,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,299,000 after buying an additional 171,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,894,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average of $167.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

