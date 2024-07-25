Natixis Takes $1.21 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,911 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 469.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 153,387 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

