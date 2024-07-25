Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
GASNY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,354. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.
About Naturgy Energy Group
