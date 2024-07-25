Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

GASNY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,354. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

