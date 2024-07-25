Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Naturgy Energy Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

