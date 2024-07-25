Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Raised to $16.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 88,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,308. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. Navient has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 83.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth $696,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth $50,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Navient by 27.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Navient by 16.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

