Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. 1,270,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,635. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Navient has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

