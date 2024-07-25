Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.60.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $730.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $749.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $18,787,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 722.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.