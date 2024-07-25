Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 0.5%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $642.12 and last traded at $643.95. Approximately 606,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,946,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $647.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $657.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.