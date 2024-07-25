NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$830.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.9 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.
NetScout Systems Trading Up 5.5 %
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.94 million. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems
In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
NetScout Systems Company Profile
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
