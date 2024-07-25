Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) Short Interest Update

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the June 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nexalin Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NXL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 136,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Nexalin Technology has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.05.

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nexalin Technology had a negative net margin of 3,088.12% and a negative return on equity of 154.84%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

