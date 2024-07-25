Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 300 to GBX 200. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nexteq traded as low as GBX 75.71 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.00), with a volume of 4009223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.03).

Nexteq Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.87.

About Nexteq

(Get Free Report)

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.