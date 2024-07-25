NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41. NextEra Energy also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.79.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NEE traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,112. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.92. The company has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.