Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Nextracker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen expects that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million.

NXT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Read Our Latest Report on NXT

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.