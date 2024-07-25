Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

Nidec Stock Performance

Shares of NJDCY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Nidec has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

Get Nidec alerts:

About Nidec

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.