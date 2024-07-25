Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.01%.
Nidec Stock Performance
Shares of NJDCY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Nidec has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.
About Nidec
