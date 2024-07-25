NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

