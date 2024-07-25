NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $71.47. Approximately 5,342,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,421,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

NIKE Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

