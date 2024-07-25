NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.20

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 28644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NiSource Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

