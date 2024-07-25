Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.3 billion-$90.3 billion.

Nissan Motor Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Nissan Motor stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $6.23. 436,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,295. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.01. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

