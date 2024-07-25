NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,900 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the June 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance
Shares of NLSP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 505,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.21.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
