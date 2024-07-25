NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,900 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the June 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

Shares of NLSP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 505,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

