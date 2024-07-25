Node AI (GPU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82.50 Million

Node AI (GPU) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. Node AI has a total market cap of $82.50 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node AI token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Node AI has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 95,103,911.66023931 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.90553243 USD and is down -9.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,176,302.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

